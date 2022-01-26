Sundar Pichai Booked for Copyright Infringement After Suneel Darshan Files FIR
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was booked after 'Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Deewana Tha' director alleged copyright violation.
The Mumbai police booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five others for Copyright Act violation after filmmaker Suneel Darshan filed a complaint stating that his film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha was uploaded on YouTube by ‘unauthorised persons’, ANI reported.
Talking about the matter, Darshan had said to BollywoodLife.com, “This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end.”
He further alleged, “Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system."
Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha has been written, directed, and produced by Suneel Darshan and stars Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez, and Upen Patel.
Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are among the Padma Bhushan awardees this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.