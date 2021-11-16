Mumbai Drugs Case: Police Issues Second Summon to SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani
Pooja Dadlani skipped her first questioning citing health issues.
The Mumbai Police has issued a second summon to Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani since she skipped the first one. As per reports, Dadlani has sought more time to record her statement and a third summon can also be issued. So far, 20 people have recorded their statements in the Mumbai cruise 'extortion' case.
Earlier, Dadlani had skipped questioning on 8 November 8 citing health issues. The police believe that 'her statement is important for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case' and therefore she will be summoned again.
The SIT of Mumbai Police is probing the extortion allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau director Sameer Wankhede team in the Aryan Khan case. On 15 November, Sam D'Souza also appeared before the SIT. According to NCB's witnesses, Prabhakar Sail and Sam D'Souza, money was demanded from Pooja Dadlani for Aryan Khan's release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.