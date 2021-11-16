Mumbai Drugs Case: Police Issues Second Summon to SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani

Earlier, Dadlani had skipped questioning on 8 November 8 citing health issues. The police believe that 'her statement is important for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case' and therefore she will be summoned again.

The SIT of Mumbai Police is probing the extortion allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau director Sameer Wankhede team in the Aryan Khan case. On 15 November, Sam D'Souza also appeared before the SIT. According to NCB's witnesses, Prabhakar Sail and Sam D'Souza, money was demanded from Pooja Dadlani for Aryan Khan's release.