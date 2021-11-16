ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Drugs Case: Police Issues Second Summon to SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani skipped her first questioning citing health issues.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by the police.</p></div>
i

The Mumbai Police has issued a second summon to Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani since she skipped the first one. As per reports, Dadlani has sought more time to record her statement and a third summon can also be issued. So far, 20 people have recorded their statements in the Mumbai cruise 'extortion' case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dadlani had skipped questioning on 8 November 8 citing health issues. The police believe that 'her statement is important for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case' and therefore she will be summoned again.

The SIT of Mumbai Police is probing the extortion allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau director Sameer Wankhede team in the Aryan Khan case. On 15 November, Sam D'Souza also appeared before the SIT. According to NCB's witnesses, Prabhakar Sail and Sam D'Souza, money was demanded from Pooja Dadlani for Aryan Khan's release.

Also Read

'KP Gosavi Said no Drugs Were Found on Aryan Khan': Sam D'Souza

'KP Gosavi Said no Drugs Were Found on Aryan Khan': Sam D'Souza

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT