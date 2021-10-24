Hansal Mehta Asks for Sameer Wankhede's Resignation Amidst New Allegations

Sameer Wankhede is leading the investigation in the Mumbai drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested during a cruise ship raid by the NCB. A witness in the case has alleged that he was made to sign blank pages by Wankhede.

A witness Prabhakar Sail posted a video on social media claiming that he was a driver for KP Gosavi and he alleged that he heard talks of ‘bribing Sameer Wankhede’. KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator, who was seen in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest.

NCB released an official statement that Wankhede has denied the allegations, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions,” the statement shared by ETimes read.

Hansal Mehta had expressed support for Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest.