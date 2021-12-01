'Mukkabaaz' Star Vineet Kumar Shares Pics From Wedding With Ruchiraa Gormaray
'Mukkabaaz' director Anurag Kashyap and 'Bard of Blood' star Sobhita Dhulipala sent wishes to the newlyweds.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his roles in films like Mukkabaaz and Gangs of Wasseypur, tied the knot with Ruchiraa Gormaray on 29 November. Vineet took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented under the newlyweds’ pictures, “Congratulations my bachchus.. so beautiful." Kashyap had directed Vineet’s debut film as a lead actor Mukkabaaz and the duo have also worked together in Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Talkies.
Vineet’s Bard of Blood co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “This is so heartwarming to see… congratulations you beautiful souls!" Actor Gulshan Devaiah congratulated Vineet and Ruchiraa and wrote, “Var Vadhu ko meri shubkaamnayein!! (My congratulations to the groom and bride) Happy married life.”
On the work front, Vineet was last seen in the Sony LIV show Tryst With Destiny. He stars in the remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 titled Dil Hai Gray which also stars Urvashi Rautela.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.