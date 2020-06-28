The official Instagram account of Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company has released a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s auditions. Sushant Singh Rajput recently died by suicide in Mumbai. He was found by the Mumbai Police on 14 June at his Bandra residence.In the audition reel, which is Mukesh Chhabra’s tribute to the late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh appears at his candid best. It is a montage of his audition reels from the films Kai Po Che and PK. He can also be seen breaking into a playful dance with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi.The caption reads, “A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love”Earlier, Mukesh Chhabra had also posted a personal tribute to the actor. On his Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with Sushant. Mukesh can be seen giving Sushant a peck on his cheek. The caption is heartwarming.It reads, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई”Sushant Singh Read Jean-Paul Sartre. Why is Sartre Still Relevant? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.