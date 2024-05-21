Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant to Have Another Pre Wedding Bash: Report

According to media sources, the second pre-wedding celebration is scheduled to take place from 28th May to 30th May.

Following the initial event at Anant Ambani's animal rescue centre, Vantara, the Ambani family, plan to entertain approximately 800 guests aboard a luxurious cruise.

Departing from Italy and heading towards southern France, this extravagant voyage will sail 4380 kilometres over three days.

The reports revealed that the guest list will include Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many more. There will be around 800 guests along with 600 hospitality staff members to cater to their guests, though all the details are not yet confirmed.