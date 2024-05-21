Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant to Have Another Pre Wedding Bash: Report

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are still ongoing with second round of grand festivities planned for the couple.
Earlier, their three-day pre-wedding celebrations took place in Gujarat's Jamnagar, in the hometown of Anant Ambani. The celebration included around 1200 guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kapoor family and many more.
According to media sources, the second pre-wedding celebration is scheduled to take place from 28th May to 30th May.
Following the initial event at Anant Ambani's animal rescue centre, Vantara, the Ambani family, plan to entertain approximately 800 guests aboard a luxurious cruise.
Departing from Italy and heading towards southern France, this extravagant voyage will sail 4380 kilometres over three days.
The reports revealed that the guest list will include Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many more. There will be around 800 guests along with 600 hospitality staff members to cater to their guests, though all the details are not yet confirmed.
Anant Ambani, aged 28, is poised to tie the knot with his longtime partner, Radhika Merchant, reportedly in London this coming July. The couple exchanged engagement vows during a ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 January 2023.
