Mrunal & Vidya Educate Kids About COVID-19 With ‘Priya’s Mask’

2020 is coming to an end and though it's been a difficult one for most of us, children around the world have had it particularly hard. Can you imagine a childhood where all you did for a whole year was stay at home the whole time with no interaction with friends, no outdoor games and no school to go to?

Indian superhero Priya is back, this time with Priya's Mask, an animated film that is taking on the task of educating kids about COVID-19 and dispelling misinformation about the pandemic.

Priya's character is voiced by Mrunal Thakur. She will be escorted by the flying tiger, Sahas, voiced by Vidya Balan. The narrative weaves around the escapades of 8-year-old Meena, voiced by Sairah Kabir, and her mother who nurses COVID-19 infected patients and their cumulative sacrifices.