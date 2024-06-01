'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Day 1 Box Office: Janhvi-Rajkummar's Film Earns Rs 7 Crore

As per the report, the film witnessed an overall 56.15 percent Hindi occupancy rate. In Mumbai, the occupancy stood at 55.5 percent with 691 shows, in Delhi and NCR, 61.5 percent with 789 shows, and Jaipur observed the highest occupancy with 86 percent for 103 shows.

Mr & Mrs Mahi's theatrical release clashed with Divya Khossla’s Savi and children’s action-animation film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan.

In their review of Mr & Mrs Mahi, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Mr & Mrs Mahi isn’t a ‘bad film’ – it is rather enjoyable in bits despite its predictability. It just feels incomplete. This might be the rare instance where a film would’ve benefited from a longer screen time to let the audience actually understand ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ because they both seemed like people who would benefit from some understanding, some grace."