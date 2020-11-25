Mom-To-Be Kareena Tries Her Hand at Pottery With 'Lil Man' Taimur
Kareena Kapoor shared some photos and videos from Dharamkot.
Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, shared a series of photos from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot. In the photos and a video, Kapoor and her three-year-old son Taimur are seen trying their hands at making clay pots. While Kareena takes lessons from an instructor, Taimur helps her out with the pots.
Kareena added the same caption to all her posts, wherein she wrote: "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff."
Take a look at the posts:
Kareena flew to Himachal along with Malaika Arora a few weeks back. She spent Diwali with Saif at Dharamshala, wherein he is shooting for Bhoot Police along with Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Here are some photos from the trip:
