Mom-To-Be Kareena Tries Her Hand at Pottery With 'Lil Man' Taimur

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, shared a series of photos from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot. In the photos and a video, Kapoor and her three-year-old son Taimur are seen trying their hands at making clay pots. While Kareena takes lessons from an instructor, Taimur helps her out with the pots.

Kareena added the same caption to all her posts, wherein she wrote: "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff."

Take a look at the posts: