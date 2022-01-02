Actor Mohit Raina Weds Aditi, Shares Photos on Instagram
Actor Mohit Raina weds Aditi, posts photographs on social media.
Actor Mohit Raina who is popular for his appearance in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and shows such as Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 has tied the knot with his girlfriend Aditi. The actor announced his wedding along and shared photos from his wedding ceremony on social media.
Mohit posted the following message on his Instagram account:
"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.
Aditi & Mohit"
The 39-year-old actor started his career with a sci-fi show titled Antariksh in 2004. He attained popularity with the show Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev in which he played the lead. Here are the pictures from Mohit and Aditi's wedding that he shared on social media:
