Actor Mohit Raina Weds Aditi, Shares Photos on Instagram

Actor Mohit Raina who is popular for his appearance in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and shows such as Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 has tied the knot with his girlfriend Aditi. The actor announced his wedding along and shared photos from his wedding ceremony on social media.

Mohit posted the following message on his Instagram account:

"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.

Aditi & Mohit"