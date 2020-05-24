Actor Mohit Baghel, known for essaying the role of Amar Chaudhary in Salman Khan’s Ready, passed away due to cancer, reported PTI. He was 26. Speaking to the news agency, writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa said that Mohit passed away on Saturday, 23 May, in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.“He is gone too soon. He was undergoing treatment for cancer in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital for six months. I spoke to him last on 15 May and at that time he said he had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura. I learnt about his demise from a common friend”. Raaj Shaandilyaa, DirectorActor Kiran Kumar Contracts COVID-19, Says He’s AsymptomaticKubbra Sait of Sacred Games fame took to Twitter to mourn his demise. “Damn!!! I have no idea how I missed the news of the passing away of Mohit Baghel. The smartest child I knew when I was still a child. Man o man... rest in peace my friend. *Amar Chaudary*Big love... Me”, she wrote.Raaj, who worked as a writer with Mohit in Comedy Circus and Jabariya Jodi, said he wanted to cast the actor in his directorial debut Dream Girl (2019) but it didn’t materialise because of issues in dates.“He was a talented actor. His comic timing was great. He was working on two films at that time - Milan Talkies and Bunty Aur Babli 2 - so we couldn't work together on Dream Girl,” he told PTI.Mohit Baghel also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.