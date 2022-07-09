‘Marvel Hasn’t Caricatured Representation in ‘Ms Marvel’’: Mohan Kapur
Mohan Kapur plays the role of Kamala Khan's father Yusuf Khan in 'Ms Marvel'.
While a large section of the Internet has been talking about the accurate representation of South Asians in the Marvel series Ms Marvel, there is also immense appreciation for the actors who play the protagonists Kamala Khan's Pakistani immigrant parents: Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff.
The Quint met Mohan Kapur and talked about the show, how he got the role, how massive the representation in Ms Marvel is even behind the camera, dubbing for actors like Dwayne Johnson and films like Doctor Strange, his career, and more.
Talking about how he landed the role, Kapur told us, "I have done a film, many years ago...there was an independent Hollywood producer who was making a film and the story was based in India. I was playing the father to two kids and she and the director noticed my work and asked me to come to Hollywood."
Talking about the representation off-screen, Mohan Kapur said,
The creator of Ms Marvel (Sana Amanat) is a Pakistani from New Jersey, so a lot of it is sort of loosely based on family members or friends. There was huge representation. The writer, Bisha K Ali. The directors were Muslims from Morocco. Then there's Meera Menon, an Indian in New Jersey. The casting I must (also) say is brilliant.Mohan Kapur on 'Ms Marvel'
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
