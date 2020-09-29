Model Arlette Accuses Agency Of Withholding Dues, Owner Reacts

Arlette added that she sent two more notices to TFM, the last one being in February 2020. During the lockdown, aggrieved models reached out to Diet Sabya and the post went viral. "We will seek legal recourse. I last tried to communicate to Ashish Soni on 17 September but he did not reply. After Diet Sabya's post, he blocked us", Arlette told the publication.

Ashish Soni, on the other hand, told mid-day that the company has been incurring losses since its inception five years back. "Responding to Arlette's notice, we served her a show-cause notice because of breach of contract. I am not the only person in charge of the agency. TFM was set up five years back and it never made money. The foreign partner (parent brand) wanted to exit and at that time I had 40 per cent stake. They wanted to shut it down but I took on their debt and ensured that the models' income stays afloat. I haven't drawn any salary from the company. Added to that, TFM has been badly affected post COVID-19. I am willing to open this matter up for audit and we have every intention to pay the pending amounts as and when money comes in", Soni said.

Arlette has claimed that she responded to TFM's notice but never heard back from them.

(Inputs: mid-day)