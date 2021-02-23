Model-Actor Nidhi Sunil Named L’Oréal Paris Ambassador

Speaking about becoming the brand's ambassador to Elle magazine Nidhi said, "I didn’t see it coming at all. L’Oréal’s other Indian ambassadors are all A-list mainstream Bollywood actors. I don’t think they’ve had an Indian ambassador who is a model and who also has darker skin until myself. I think it’s amazing to have a larger platform for all the causes that I speak for".

Nidhi also spoke about the obsession with fair skin, even in a country like India. "I had to advocate for myself as a woman of colour, even in my own country. India has this colonial hangover where we prefer white skin, even if 90% of the people have my skin colour. We prefer light-skin Indians or even Europeans who we have roped in to work in the film industry. Despite loving my profession, I’ve had to fight for myself. I’ve been told I’m too dark to be able to feature in mainstream commercial campaigns".