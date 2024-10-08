Mithun Chakraborty: The Actor Who Never Failed to Show Up

“Track down a young man of Pune institute, passed in '74. Tall, dark, well-built, Bengali, name starts perhaps with M. Catch him and ask him to send me a photograph as early as possible. A portrait without any make-up. Must be very recent.”

This is what Mrinal Sen wrote in a telegram that he sent to his cameraman KK Mahajan when the maverick genius was planning to make Mrigayaa (1976) but wasn’t able to find the right actor for the lead role – a young tribal man named Ghinua.