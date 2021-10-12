Can't Play How Well Do You Know Each Other Games Since We Don't: Mithila Palkar

Sad but true- Little Things Season 4 will be the final season of the show. The show that started on YouTube went on to become one of the most loved shows on the Internet. The makers announced that Little Things 4 will premiere on Netflix on 15 October.

The Quint spoke to the lead actors Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, who told us how their equation has changed over the years. Dhruv, who has also been the lead writer of the show, reveals that he stayed away from writing the final season and tells us why he chose to do so.

Watch the video for more.