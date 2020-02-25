Akshay Sir Brought Me Back: ‘Mission Mangal’ Director Jagan Shakti

Director Jagan Shakti has been discharged from the hospital after surgery for a condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM). He made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, and had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with the blood clot in his brain.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, he particularly credits Akshay Kumar for helping him get back on his feet. “Akshay sir is the one who brought me back, in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now he has brought me back to walkable situation,” he added.

He also said that Sonakshi, Taapsee, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen were also extremely supportive and that Vidya Balan used to check on his health status daily. Adding that he is back to filmmaking now, Jagan Shakti said, “I’m good. Just coming back to the grind, and back to business. I’ll come back and show more good cinema.”

The director is working on a new script and was shuttling between Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru to get it finalised, but he had to pause in between due to his medical condition. However, he said that now ‘it’s going to be doubly beautiful.’