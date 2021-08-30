Tom Cruise’s BMW Stolen While Filming Mission Impossible 7: Reports
Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise's bodyguard noticed the car was missing on Wednesday.
Tom Cruise is presently in the UK shooting for the much awaited Mission Impossible 7 alongside actor Hayley Atwell. The actor was at the Birmingham Grand hotel, when he was robbed of his BMW X7 car and thousands of pounds worth of luggage, The Sun reported. The thieves reportedly drove off with the car, inevitably stealing Cruise’s belongings in the process.
The actor’s bodyguard, who had been driving Cruise around in Birmingham, noticed that the vehicle was missing from its parking space on Wednesday. The police were able to trace and retrieve the £100,000 vehicle using an installed tracker, but unfortunately they failed to recover the actor’s luggage.
According to a report in The Sun, the criminals could have left with the car using a scanner to clone the signal from the luxury car’s keyless ignition fob. A source also added that the police recovered the vehicle as it was equipped with an electronic tracking device.
The British tabloid reported, “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken. It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside it had gone. It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!”
A police spokesperson told the publication, “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing.”
Tom Cruise has been spotted in several locations across the United Kingdom. Last weekend, Tom visited Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant named Asha's, and had the chicken tikka masala. He reportedly loved the dish so much that he ordered a second helping. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.