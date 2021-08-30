Tom Cruise’s BMW Stolen While Filming Mission Impossible 7: Reports

The British tabloid reported, “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken. It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside it had gone. It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!”

A police spokesperson told the publication, “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Tom Cruise has been spotted in several locations across the United Kingdom. Last weekend, Tom visited Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant named Asha's, and had the chicken tikka masala. He reportedly loved the dish so much that he ordered a second helping. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022.