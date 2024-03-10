Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova From Czech Republic Takes Home The Crown

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned Miss World in the 71st edition of the prestigious pageant. The ceremony took place on Saturday, 9 March, at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Speaking about her triumph, Krystyna said that she had been waiting for a long time for this moment.

"Words can't express how thrilled I am to stand here today and share my emotions. This has been a dream I've pursued tirelessly for so long," she told the media.