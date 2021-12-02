Kerala Models Killed in Car Accident Were Chased by 'Drug Dealer': Police
Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer & runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed in a car accident.
An alleged drug dealer, arrested in connection with the death of Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan, had chased the models' car that led to the fatal accident, the police said on Thursday, as per a report by The Indian Express.
Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told the media on Tuesday that Saiju Thankachan, the alleged drug dealer, was following the victims' car after it left the hotel at Fort Koch. "He followed the car with malicious intention. This chase led to the accident,” Nagaraju said.
He added, "Kabeer and Shajan's friend Abdul Rahman, who was driving, had picked up speed to escape from Saiju. Saiju has close links with a drug racket and would supply drugs at parties. He had reportedly abused women who would take part in the DJ parties".
He said the police will register more cases against Saiju if women come forward with complaints.
Saiju was arrested on the basis of Rahman's statement and was booked under IPC Sections 354-D (stalking) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), read with 109 (abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence). On Tuesday, a court sent Saiju to police custody for three more days.
The police said that CCTV footage from the highway has confirmed that Saiju chased the car.
Kabeer and Shajan passed away on 31 October after their car rammed into a tree while returning home from a hotel after attending a party. One of their friends, who was admitted to a hospital, succumbed to injuries a few days later. Rahman escaped with minor injuries.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
