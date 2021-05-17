Miss India Adline Castelino Secures Fourth Spot At Miss Universe

On Sunday, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The event was held in Florida and saw India's Adline Castelino securing the fourth position. The 22-year-old from Udipi in Karnataka won Miss Diva 2020, making her India's representative at Miss Universe this year.

Congratulating Adline for her successful journey, the official account of Miss Diva tweeted, "3rd Runner-Up for India @MissUniverse. Congratulations Adline Castelino. You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination and grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you've put in your journey reflected in you this night! We are proud of you."