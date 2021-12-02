'Mirzapur' Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead at Home: Report
Divyenndu Sharma, who played Munna in Mirzapur, mourns Brahma Mishra's demise.
Actor Brahma Mishra, known for his role as Lalit in the web show Mirzapur, has passed away. As per reports, police found the body in the actor's flat in Versova, Mumbai. Mishra's body has reportedly been sent for autopsy at Cooper Hospital.
Some reports state that Mishra complained of a chest pain on 29 November, and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication. Reports claim that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who played Munna Tripathi in the show, took to Instagram to offer his condolences. "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone", he wrote.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.