Mira Rajput Reveals She 'Almost Had a Miscarriage' During Her First Pregnancy

"Not many people know this, but when I was pregnant with my daughter, it was my first pregnancy. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever… I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse can happen, and I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant. Came back and had this sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now," Mira shared on the podcast.

Talking about how Shahid was constantly there for her during this tough period, she further added, "At the end of two and a half months, I wanted to get out from there, but couldn’t get off the bed, so Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital, will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home.’ He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family come to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Misha, in 2016. They welcomed their second child, a boy named Zain, in 2018.