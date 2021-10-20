'With the Love of My Life': Inside Mira Rajput's Date Night With Shahid Kapoor
Mira Rajput has shared several photos and videos of her trip to Maldives with beau Shahid Kapoor.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are enjoying their holiday in Maldives. The couple stepped out for a date night at a beachside restaurant on Tuesday.
Sharing a picture of Shahid in moonlight, Mira wrote in the caption, "Each night the Moon kisses secretly the Lover who counts the stars #Rumi #fullmoon with the love of my life."
Mira Rajput has also shared more glimpses from her date night on her Instagram stories. She wrote in a story, “A beautiful night," and shared a picture of burger and fries and wrote, "Go big or go home."
Take a look:
Earlier she had shared a sun-kissed picture and captioned it, “Kiss me more.”
Mira is certainly enjoying the beach and the ocean waves. “Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since," she wrote for a picture from the beach.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reached the Maldives last week, and Mira has been sharing several pictures and videos on Instagram from their trip. Last week she shared a video of herself doing yoga on the beach.
Mira wrote, “Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for."
She added, "Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised."
Talking about her experience of doing yoga on the beach, Mira wrote, "We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself. This is Yoga #yoga #yogainspiration #yogabythesea #movement #consciousness.”
On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a shirtless selfie from Maldives.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming project Jersey is scheduled to release on 31 December. It's the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.