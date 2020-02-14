Tamil Producer to File Case Against Parasite Makers for Plagiarism
South Korean film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, created history at the Oscars after it won four major awards - Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Best Picture. While the world has been celebrating this epic moment, fans of Tamil actor Vijay are convinced that Bong Joon Ho’s film is inspired by Minsara Kanna.
“With the help of an international lawyer, I will be filing a case against the makers of Parasite. They have lifted the plot from my film Minsara Kanna. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases so we can also do that,” Thenappan told the publication.
The director of Minsara Kanna, KS Ravikumar also said that he is happy that his film has received international recognition. “Even though Minsara Kanna served as an inspiration, I am happy that Parasite has received an Oscar. As for filing a case, the decision rests on the producer,” he said.
Some time back, social media was full of comparisons between the two films. Take a look at the tweets:
Both the films, however, are starkly different. Minsara Kanna revolves around a wealthy boy (Vijay), who works as a soloist at the home of a businesswoman (Khushbu). Subsequently, he employs every member of his family at the businesswoman’s house. Vijay does this job to succeed in love, and the film, which was directed by KS Ravikumar, had received average reviews.
The premise of the boy’s family working undercover in the girl’s house has been a popular trope in the 80s. Kamal Haasan’s Kadhala Kadhala has a similar story, as do a lot of Telugu films and even the Malayalam movie Odurathaman.
Parasite is a black comedy thriller film about a family of four that is struggling to make ends meet when the son Ki-woo is recommended by his friend, a student at a prestigious university, for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of a regular income. With the weight of financial expectations on his shoulders, Ki-woo shows up for the interview and gets the job. But as his fate crosses paths with the family of Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm, a string of unusual events begins to unfold.
