Tamil Producer to File Case Against Parasite Makers for Plagiarism

“With the help of an international lawyer, I will be filing a case against the makers of Parasite. They have lifted the plot from my film Minsara Kanna. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases so we can also do that,” Thenappan told the publication.

The director of Minsara Kanna, KS Ravikumar also said that he is happy that his film has received international recognition. “Even though Minsara Kanna served as an inspiration, I am happy that Parasite has received an Oscar. As for filing a case, the decision rests on the producer,” he said.

Some time back, social media was full of comparisons between the two films. Take a look at the tweets: