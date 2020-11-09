Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn & Others Celebrate Biden & Harris' Victory

After days of anxious waiting, results of the United States Presidential elections were announced on Saturday, 7 November. Joe Biden became the President-elect while his running mate Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.

From Mindy Kaling to Kal Penn, celebrities of colour took to social media to express their excitement. Sharing a couple of photos of Kamala Harris, Kaling wrote on Instagram, "Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.”