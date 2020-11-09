Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn & Others Celebrate Biden & Harris' Victory
Celebrities of colour hailed Kamala Harris as she became the Vice President of America.
After days of anxious waiting, results of the United States Presidential elections were announced on Saturday, 7 November. Joe Biden became the President-elect while his running mate Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.
From Mindy Kaling to Kal Penn, celebrities of colour took to social media to express their excitement. Sharing a couple of photos of Kamala Harris, Kaling wrote on Instagram, "Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.”
Actor, comedian, and former White House staff member in the Obama administration Kal Penn shared a photo of him and Biden and congratulated them on their victories.
Here's another tweet:
Schitt's Creek actor Rizwan Manji wrote on Instagram, "I’ve been telling my daughters they can be whatever they want when they grow up. Today I believe it! #KamalaHarris #SouthAsiansForBiden".
He shared another photo of his daughter rejoicing at the results and sporting a t-shirt that read, "I am your future President".
Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter to write about how overjoyed she is to welcome Kamala Harris as the Vice President.
Speaking about Kamala Harris, Masaba Gupta had written on social media, "Today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President, the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger, brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls, just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020".
