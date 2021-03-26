Milind Soman Tests Positive for COVID-19
He joins celebrities like R. Madhavan and Aamir Khan who recently shared the news of testing positive
Actor and model Milind Soman joined the list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus. Sharing the news on Twitter, Milind wrote, "Tested positive. #Quarantine." His followers flooded the comments wishing for his speedy recovery. Just a few hours after his tweet, wife Ankita Konwar posted a picture with Milind captioned, "Nothing else matters. #love #strength."
Under Milind's tweet, many fans expressed disbelief over the news especially since he follows a very healthy lifestyle. Milind regularly shares fitness videos and is a huge advocate for a healthy regimen. In his last Instagram post, he talked about the benefits of a smile, "Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure..."
Milind was last seen in the Hindi historical period web-series titled Paurashpur.
Recently R. Madhavan also shared the news of testing COVID positive in a tweet referencing his film 3 Idiots. "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho...," he said in his tweet referring to the fact that Aamir Khan has also tested positive and is under self-quarantine. Other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have all been infected by the coronavirus.
On the other hand, many celebrities have also received doses of the COVID vaccine. Both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform their followers that they'd received the first dose of the vaccine. Saif Ali Khan, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shirodkar, Johnny Lever, and Satish Shah are among the others who've taken the vaccine.
