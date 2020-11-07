After Poonam Pandey, Actor Milind Soman Booked for Obscenity

Actor and model Milind Soman was booked by Goa Police on 6 November for obscenity and for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Soman, who turned 55 on 4 November, posted a photograph of him running nude by a beach in Goa, captioned “55 and running!” The photograph was clicked by his wife.

“A case has been registered at Colva police station under IPC Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and Section 67 of IT Act (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form) against actor Milind Soman,” South Goa SP Pankaj Singh said.