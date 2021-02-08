Farmers' Protest: Mia Khalifa Asks Priyanka To Raise Her Voice

Mia Khalifa, pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and lawyer Meena Harris are among several international celebrities who have shown support for the ongoing protests against the Indian government's three farm laws which were passed last year. Their now viral tweets highlighting the protests and ensuing internet blockade at protest sites around Delhi have drawn international attention to the issue while earning the ire of the Ministry of External Affairs, who in a statement condemned them calling them "propaganda".