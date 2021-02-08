Farmers' Protest: Mia Khalifa Asks Priyanka To Raise Her Voice
Priyanka Chopra had posted a tweet expressing support for the protesting farmers in December.
Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been expressing her solidarity with India's farmers' protests, has questioned Priyanka Chopra's silence on the matter. "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me Shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," Khalifa tweeted.
Mia Khalifa, pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and lawyer Meena Harris are among several international celebrities who have shown support for the ongoing protests against the Indian government's three farm laws which were passed last year. Their now viral tweets highlighting the protests and ensuing internet blockade at protest sites around Delhi have drawn international attention to the issue while earning the ire of the Ministry of External Affairs, who in a statement condemned them calling them "propaganda".
While Priyanka Chopra has not commented on the latest developments, the actor did tweet in support of the protesting farmers in December. "Our farmers are India's food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later," she wrote.
