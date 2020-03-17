Met Gala 2020 Called off Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
New York's annual fashion extravaganza, the Met Gala, has been postponed indefinitely due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The event was scheduled to take place at the Metropolitan Museum on 4 May. The Met Gala has been held on the first Monday of May ever year since 2005.
Met Gala co-chair and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour shared the news in her Monday column for the magazine. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, 'About Time', and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote. A new date has not been set.
This year's theme for the gala was About Time: Fashion and Duration. Celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere were set as the hosts for the event.
Last week, the Met announced that its museums - The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters - would be closed temporarily starting Friday “to support New York City's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19”.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entertainment industry worldwide with several events being postponed or cancelled. Closer home, the International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA awards that were scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March have been called off. Films and television shoots in India have been put on a hiatus in light of the outbreak.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )