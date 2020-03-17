Met Gala 2020 Called off Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Met Gala co-chair and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour shared the news in her Monday column for the magazine. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, 'About Time', and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote. A new date has not been set.

This year's theme for the gala was About Time: Fashion and Duration. Celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere were set as the hosts for the event.

Last week, the Met announced that its museums - The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters - would be closed temporarily starting Friday “to support New York City's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19”.