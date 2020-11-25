Meghan Markle Speaks About Her Miscarriage & The Need For Kindness

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has opened up that she and Prince Harry suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In a heartfelt piece for The New York Times, she opened up about dealing with unbearable grief and the need for kindness and empathy.

Recalling the fateful day, Meghan Markle writes, "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table... After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.... I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second".