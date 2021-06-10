Meet Uday Mahesh AKA Chellam Sir From 'The Family Man 2'

Born in Tamil Nadu in 1970, Udhayabhanu Maheswaran is a Tamil actor and director. He has directed two Tamil films - Naalai (2006) and Chakkara Viyugam (2008). Uday Mahesh is best known for his portrayal of Vishwanathan in Star Vijay's TV show Office.

Udhayabhanu made his directorial debut with Naalai, starring Richard Rishi, Madhumitha and cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam. A gangster film, it released in 2006 to mixed reviews. His next directorial was a crime thriller Chakkara Viyugam, also starring Natarajan. The film was entirely shot in Kolkata. Chakkara Viyugam also opened to mixed reviews in 2008.

As an actor he has starred in several films and TV shows, including John Abraham’s Madras Cafe, Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Serious Men.