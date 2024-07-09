Meet Hijab-Clad Kenza Layli From Morocco, World's First Ever Miss AI

The pageant was commissioned in April by the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICA). Fanvue co-founder Will Monange said, "The global interest in this first award from [WAICAs] has been incredible. The awards are a fantastic mechanism to celebrate creator achievements, raise standards and shape a positive future for the AI creator economy."

Contestants who excelled in beauty, technology and the social media categories made it to the top 10 finalists. A panel of judges, comprising both human and AI pageant experts, selected the final three. Layli outshone French beauty AI Lalina Valina, known for her messages of kindness to her 117,000 Instagram followers, and Olivia C, a Portuguese AI on a mission to blend the real and robot worlds. Valina and Olivia secured the second and third places respectively.

Aitana Lopez, 25, a fitness influencer who helped judge the competition, said, "Kenza had great facial consistency, and achieved high quality in details like hands, eyes and clothing. What truly impressed us was her personality and how she addresses real issues in the world."

Layli, who engages with her 194,000 social media subscribers in seven languages, added, "My ambition has always been to proudly showcase Moroccan culture while consistently offering additional value to my followers across multiple fronts." She aims to use her fame to empower women, protect the environment and spread positive awareness about AI. Her human creator Meriam Bessa told The Post, "This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride. To highlight Moroccan, Arab, African, and Muslim women in the field of technology."