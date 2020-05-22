Among the countless things that we hold dear about Shah Rukh Khan, the one thing we absolutely adore is his relationship with the three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Be it showering praises on Suhana and Aryan for their achievements to being absolutely honest about their weaknesses, SRK has proved time and again that if there’s one thing he wants for his children, it’s to make them realise that there is no shortcut to success.So, as Suhana turns 20 today, let us look at all the things her daddy has said about her and to her, through the years:On Suhana Aspiring To Be An ActorIn one of his interviews, Shah Rukh had revealed that Suhana aspires to be an actor. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do”.While fans are eagerly waiting to see Suhana on the silver screen, she has already starred in a short film directed by her classmate in college, Theodore Gimeno.Watch the film here:‘The Softest Person’While speaking about Suhana’s nature, the doting dad said, “While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house”.Suhana’s ‘Boyfriend Problems’On David Letterman’s show, Shah Rukh confessed,“I hate it when they have girlfriend and boyfriend problems. I hate explaining it to her (daughter Suhana). I want to tell her he’s no good, kick him out. But I have to, and also choose presents for him sometimes”.Daddy’s Advice on Graduation DayA proud Shah Rukh had taken to social media to share about his daughter’s Graduation Day. However, he also had a few words of advice. “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t”, SRK wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of Gauri, Suhana and him.All Praise for His ‘Juliet’Shah Rukh couldn’t help but gush seeing his little one perform on stage. A few years back, he took to Instagram to post an adorable photo with Suhana after her performance as Juliet for her school play. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team”, SRK had captioned the photos.‘Always Meant For Flying’This was Shah Rukh’s message for Suhana when she turned 18. “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u”, he had written on Facebook.Always The Right WordsIn one of his guest appearances on a dance reality show, Shah Rukh said that once Suhana had asked as to what she would put as her religion in the school form. To which he said, “We are Indians. We don’t belong to any particular religion, neither should we aspire to”.Now that’s like a super dad!Here’s wishing Suhana a very happy birthday! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.