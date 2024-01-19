'May Have Inadvertently Caused Hurt': Nayanthara On 'Annapoorani' Controversy

Actor Nayanthara has issued an apology days after her film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was accused of hurting religious sentiments. She took to her social media account on 19 January to clarify the intention of the film and acknowledged that it may have "inadvertently" caused hurt.
She took to her social media to write, "In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies."
"The intention behind 'Annapoorni was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another," Nayanthara further said in her post.
For the unversed, the film received huge backlash from several right-wing groups and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), claiming that it "hurts" the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, especially Brahmins.
On 10 January, the makers of Annapoorani issued a formal apology to VHP and withdrew their film from the OTT platform in response to an FIR lodged by the Hindu IT cell's founder, Rakesh Solanki, on 6 January.
