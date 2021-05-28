Almost Couldn't Afford C-Section, Neena Gupta Shares In Her Book
Masaba Gupta shares an excerpt from Neena Gupta's autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh.
Masaba Gupta took to Instagram recently to share an excerpt from her mother Neena Gupta's upcoming autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. The fashion designer took screenshots of an episode from the book wherein Neena Gupta speaks about how she didn't even have enough money for a C-section when she was pregnant with Masaba.
The excerpts read, “As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only Rs 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost Rs 10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of Rs 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with Rs 12,000 in my bank account.”
“Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father, who had come down at the time to help me through the birth, was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money,” Neena wrote.
Sharing the excerpts Masaba wrote, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born,my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest!".
Sach Kahun Toh is all set to be launched on 14 June.
