Almost Couldn't Afford C-Section, Neena Gupta Shares In Her Book

“Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father, who had come down at the time to help me through the birth, was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money,” Neena wrote.

Sharing the excerpts Masaba wrote, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born,my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest!".

Sach Kahun Toh is all set to be launched on 14 June.