Martin Sheen Quotes Tagore Prior to His & Joaquin Phoenix’s Arrest

‘Let My Country Awake’

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action –

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

This poem by Rabindranath Tagore was published in 1910.