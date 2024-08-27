ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mariah Carey Announces Death of Mother & Sister on Same Day

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend, as reported by People. Mariah Carey confirmed the news in a statement to the magazine.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The statement read, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Ms Carey added in the statement, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she concluded.

Her mother, Patricia, was a trained opera singer and vocal coach. She was married to Alfred Roy Carey, and together they had Mariah, Alison, and son Morgan.

Also Read

Halle Berry, Carey Mulligan & Others Stun At Oscars' Red Carpet

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Mariah Carey 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×