Mariah Carey Announces Death of Mother & Sister on Same Day

The statement read, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Ms Carey added in the statement, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she concluded.

Her mother, Patricia, was a trained opera singer and vocal coach. She was married to Alfred Roy Carey, and together they had Mariah, Alison, and son Morgan.