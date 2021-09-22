Marathi Actor Ishwari Deshpande Dies in Car Accident in Goa: Report

Marathi actor Ishwari Deshpande reportedly passed away in a car accident in Goa. The 25-year-old actor was travelling with her friend Shubham Dadge, who also passed away. As per reports, the incident took place on Monday morning near Arpora or Hadfade village in the Bardez taluka when Ishwari’s car plunged into Baga Creek.

The reports also suggest that the deceased couldn't get out of the car as it was centrally locked. Ishwari and her friend passed away due to drowning.