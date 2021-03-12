Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Despatch, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The director of Despatch, Kanu Behl, has also contracted the virus. As of now, shooting of the movie has been stalled.

As per reports, Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He has quarantined himself at home and is following all precautions. The actor is yet to announce this on social media.