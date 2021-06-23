Manish Raisinghan Reacts to Rumours About Him & Avika Gor
Avika Gor had earlier revealed that there were rumours about her and Manish Raisinghan having a secret child.
Actor Manish Raisinghan has opened up about his rumoured relationship with Avika Gor. The duo worked together in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Earlier, Avika had rebuked the rumours and revealed that it was once speculated that they had a secret child. Manish called the rumour 'absurd' and added that he is 18 years older than Avika.
"This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her."Manish Raisinghan to ETimes
"Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours," he also told ETimes.
In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Avika had said, "There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (there were articles claiming we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very important space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."
Manish had also earlier admitted that his wife Sangeita had also assumed that he was dating Avika when they met. "When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us for a couple. I had to clarify that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika," he'd said.
