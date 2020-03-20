Maniesh Paul Helps out His Staff With Masks, Sanitizers, Groceries

The entertainment industry has been critically affected with the outbreak of coronavirus, throughout the world. With strict measures being taken to compact the spreading of the virus, all shoots and productions have been stopped. The worst hit are daily wage earners like make-up staff, spot boys, drivers and others.

Maniesh Paul, who was hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has chosen to help his staff in this scenario. He has helped them with their advance payments for their next shoots, since all shoots till 31 March stand cancelled. Maniesh has also bought them masks, sanitizers, grocery materials, hand washes and other essential comodities to help them stay safe and look after their families.