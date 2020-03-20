Maniesh Paul Helps out His Staff With Masks, Sanitizers, Groceries
The entertainment industry has been critically affected with the outbreak of coronavirus, throughout the world. With strict measures being taken to compact the spreading of the virus, all shoots and productions have been stopped. The worst hit are daily wage earners like make-up staff, spot boys, drivers and others.
Maniesh Paul, who was hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has chosen to help his staff in this scenario. He has helped them with their advance payments for their next shoots, since all shoots till 31 March stand cancelled. Maniesh has also bought them masks, sanitizers, grocery materials, hand washes and other essential comodities to help them stay safe and look after their families.
“In times like these, I made sure to pay my house helps, makeup hair spot and office boys all in and all 12-15 people their salaries for the next month in advance. I won’t take it back, I just gave it to them to use it in the times of any crisis. They all have kids and they should feel comfortable. Most of them live on day to day or weekly earnings.”Maniesh Paul
He added, “I have given all of them leaves and told them if I urgently or suddenly need something I will call them, otherwise they should stay at home. They were getting worried about what will happen and to calm them down I just told them not to worry. This strata is facing the maximum loss. My wife also made sure that we give them ample sanitizers. Also it may sound funny but I also got them all board games to pass time.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
