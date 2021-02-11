Manasa Varanasi from Telangana Crowned Miss India World 2020

Meanwhile, Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the title of Miss Grand India 2020 and Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh clinched the Miss India 2020 runner-up.

Miss Grand India 2019, Shivani J Jadhav crowned Manika Sheokand, while Miss India United Continents 2019, Shreya Shanker, handed over the title to Manya.