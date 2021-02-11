Manasa Varanasi from Telangana Crowned Miss India World 2020
The VLCC Femina Miss India event was hosted on Wednesday, 11 February.
Twenty three-year-old Manasa Varanasi from Telangana has been crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. The winners were announced on 11 February. Miss India 2019, Suman Ratan Singh Rao from Rajasthan crowned her successor.
Manasa Varanasi, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, is a financial information exchange analyst and will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the title of Miss Grand India 2020 and Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh clinched the Miss India 2020 runner-up.
Miss Grand India 2019, Shivani J Jadhav crowned Manika Sheokand, while Miss India United Continents 2019, Shreya Shanker, handed over the title to Manya.
The Miss India jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.
