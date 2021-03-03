Man Claiming to Support Farmers Stops Ajay Devgn's Car in Mumbai

On Tuesday (2 March), Ajay Devgn's car was stopped for around 15 minutes in Mumbai by a man who was reportedly upset with the actor for backing the Centre's stance on farmers' protests. The Mumbai Police, who arrested Rajdeep Ramesh Singh over the incident, later said that he has been released on bail.

Following pop star Rihanna's tweet questioning the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, a number of celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty had posted similar tweets in support of the government all within minutes of each other with the same hashtag.

In the now viral video, the man can be heard telling the actor sitting in his car, "He (Ajay Devgn) is against Punjab". The incident took place outside Film City, Goregaon, on the outskirts of Mumbai.