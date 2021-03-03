Man Claiming to Support Farmers Stops Ajay Devgn's Car in Mumbai
"He is against Punjab", the man can be heard saying in the viral video.
On Tuesday (2 March), Ajay Devgn's car was stopped for around 15 minutes in Mumbai by a man who was reportedly upset with the actor for backing the Centre's stance on farmers' protests. The Mumbai Police, who arrested Rajdeep Ramesh Singh over the incident, later said that he has been released on bail.
Following pop star Rihanna's tweet questioning the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, a number of celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty had posted similar tweets in support of the government all within minutes of each other with the same hashtag.
In the now viral video, the man can be heard telling the actor sitting in his car, "He (Ajay Devgn) is against Punjab". The incident took place outside Film City, Goregaon, on the outskirts of Mumbai.
"This man is against Punjab. Punjab has given him food. How is he able to digest his food? How can you be against Punjab? You should be ashamed. You have been wearing turbans in movies with so much pride? Why aren't you ashamed? Are you going to run me over? Why can't he come out of the car and talk?", the man said in Punjabi.
Another man, who appears to be Ajay's security staff, tries to reason with the protester, who refuses to budge. A case was registered over the incident.
Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting for months against the Centre's agriculture laws.
Rihanna, who has millions of followers on Twitter, had last month garnered a global outpouring of support for the protesting farmers with her tweet saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?".
After this the MEA issued a statement condemning celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media, calling it "propaganda".
Celebrities and sports personalities had backed the government, tweeting with hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.
"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting," Devgn had tweeted.
