Birthday Boy Mammootty: God’s Own Actor

He strode in and moved languidly across the wooden floored room to a vacant treadmill. He stood beside the equipment for a moment, surmising its luck, before gliding onto it with the ease and elegance he would normally display while getting into his caviar hued Jaguar.

I continued my drab drill on a treadmill nearby, now straightening the slouch and holding my breath, tucking in a wobbly tummy just in case he chanced to glance in my direction. There was no one else except the two of us in the gym. I tried to remain calm, but my heart was galloping at the speed of Bolt.