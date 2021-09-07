Celebrating Mammootty at 70: The Originally Supreme of His Species

Dulquer Salmaan alluded in a tweet last month upon Mammootty completing 50 years in cinema that a book on his father was due. That book should be in the works, illuminating and retelling Mammootty’s real-life stories, of sheer hard work, pain and glory, the failures, and sacrifices, and above all, of gritty determination; a journal for today’s generation and the next; that a journey is never easy, overnight success is a mirage, often never lasting and that nothing buffets one more with what life throws at you than a sincere and honest work ethic coupled with steely resolve.

Interestingly, the actor’s eponymous official website runs out of breath after listing his films till the year 2017 under its ‘Movie Directory’ section, the site’s absconding content editor posting a snapshot link to the star’s Facebook page as a consolation. Most likely unable to keep pace with Mammootty’s sprawling anthology of films, a rare case then of technology and machine algorithm bowing down to the glorious perspicacity of the human form. Surprisingly the site is searingly honest and lets fall hard truths as it goes on to chart the actor’s career in films over the decades, it calls out his ‘forgettable films’ in Tamil and is not very gung-ho about his spirited Hindi venture, Dhartiputra (1993) either.