Mammootty Backed By Kerala Politicians Amid Two-Year-Old Film Controversy

After two years, Mammootty's film Puzhu faces backlash for allegedly insulting the upper caste. Political leaders from across Kerela stand by the actor amidst the controversy.
A dispute arose when Sharshad Baniyandi, spouse of the film's director Ratheena P T, recently claimed to an online media outlet that the film had offended the upper caste. He said, "the movie had insulted the upper caste community."
He also alleged that one of the scriptwriters Harshad was an “extreme Islamist”.
As per a report by Indian Express, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, in a post on Facebook, expressed his support, stating that Mammootty cannot be confined to the compartments of religion or caste, adding that vested interests are doing so with a clear political agenda.
Critics on social media even targeted the national award-winning actor using his birth name, Muhammed Kutty, in connection with the film.
Education Minister V Sivankutty posted on Facebook, sharing a picture of himself with the actor, stating, "Mammootty is a source of pride for Malayalees."
Revenue Minister K Fajan said, “the Sangh Parivar politics, which dubs Mammootty as Muhammed Kutty, director Kamal as Kamaludheen and actor Vijay as Vijay Joseph will not work in Kerala”.
Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi spokesperson R V Babu said that Mammootty is loved by everyone. “The person who raised the allegation against Mammooty is a Leftist. Mammooty is also pursuing the same political line. Both belong to the same religion. People of Kerala have the right to know the truth behind the allegation that Mammooty had backed the attempt to create Hinduphobia. He should react to this issue,” said Babu.
