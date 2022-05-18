Malayali Vlogger Rifa Mehnu Dies by Suicide, Suggests Post Mortem

After her complaint, Rifa’s body was exhumed on May 7, from Kakkur Pavandur Juma Masjid where she was buried and a postmortem was done in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Rifa Mehnu was a star on social media, with several lakh followers on Instagram. Both she and her husband appeared regularly on Instagram, even on a music album cover. In her last video on Instagram, the couple is seen visiting a restaurant in Dubai and tasting Kozhikode food. That was posted on February 28, barely a day before she died.

Mehnu found her body in the wee hours of March 1 and hinted that it was a case of suicide. But Rifa’s family back home was suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her death and reportedly wanted further investigation. According to reports, Rifa had been working in Dubai, and Mehnu, whose visa was about to expire, insisted that she go back to Kerala with him.



