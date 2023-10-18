ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71

Kundara Jonny passed away at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerela on 17 October.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny breathed his last at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerela, on Tuesday, 17 October. As per reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest before he was taken to the hospital.

Several celebrities from the industry took to social media to offer their condolences to the late actor's family.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kundara's last appearance was in the 2022 film Meppadiyan. The actor is widely known for playing antagonist roles in Malayalam cinema.

Kundara made his debut in the film industry in his 20s, in 1979. He has appeared in several notable films, such as Aavanazhi, Nithya Vasantham, Agniparvatham, and Rajavinte Makan.

The actor gained recognition for portraying the iconic role of Nambiar in Nadodikkattu. He has also worked in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Kireedam, Chenkol, and Spadikam, among other films.

Also Read

Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Heart Attack 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×