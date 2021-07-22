Veteran Malayalam Actor KTS Padannayil Passes Away at 88
KTS Padannayil passed away on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments.
Veteran Malayalam actor KT Subramanian Padannayil succumbed to age-related ailments on Thursday morning at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Ernakulam, as per a report by PTI.
He had been undergoing treatment since July 19 and was later moved to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he passed away at 6 am, said the hospital in a statement.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the thespian. “Padannayil had portrayed characters that reflected the realities of life on screen”, he said.
Education Minister V Sivankutty condoled the actor’s demise as well.
Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to pay his respects. He shared a photo and wrote, "Rest in peace.”
Fondly known as Padanna, he began his career as a theatre artist. His debut on stage with the play Vivaha Dallal in 1956 set off his illustrious career in theatre that lasted 50 years. He worked with leading theatre groups, like Vaikom Malavika, Changanassery Geetha, Kollam Tuna, Attingal Padmashree, and Edakochi Sargachethana.
The actor later moved to Malayalam cinema in the 1990s with his debut Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava directed by Rajasenan. With movies like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam, Adyathe Kanmani, Swapnalokathe Balabhaskar, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Rakshadhikari Baiju', he made his mark in Mollywood. His comedic roles and comic timing came to be loved by all. In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has acted in more than 60 films and several television comedy serials.
He also trained the members of the Children’s Society at Kannankulangara in acting. Despite being a busy actor, he ran 'murukkan kada’, a small pan shop in Kannankulangara in Thrippunithura. With the ever-changing nature of the film industry, he believed that the shop would provide him with a regular earning.
Padannayil is survived by his wife Ramani and four children – Syam, Swapna, Sannan, and Sajan.
